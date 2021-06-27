Benefit held Sunday for fallen DPS Trooper

DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley says the benefit at Brewster Street Icehouse was something they wanted to do to give back to the Walker family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A benefit was held Sunday for fallen Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker who lost his life in the line of duty.

Sgt. Nathan Brandley a fellow member of the DPS and friend of Chad Walker says the benefit at Brewster Street Icehouse was something they wanted to do to give back to the Walker family who lost so much when trooper Chad Walker was fatally shot this year.

“Whether its police officers, state troopers- or any type of law enforcement out there they are a part of the brotherhood," Said Sgt. Brandley.

Sgt. Brandley says although Trooper Walker was an officer in Groesbeck, he has ties to the Coastal Bend and began his career here. Brandley says although the walker family couldn't attend the benefit was full of those who came to show their support.

“I came out to support the walker family, DPS, police officers we have to take care of them," said Craig Maldonado.

Including one of his long-time friends in the DPS Marco Everett.

“I knew his family, went to his wedding we were best friends," said Everett.

Sunday's benefit came together with the help of the community, from Brewster’s hosting the event, to a live auction of items that were donated from local businesses. Everything ranging from gift cards and baskets to fishing and hunting trips.

“He’s up above looking down on this being like man these guys really love me for putting this together for me. It keeps his memory alive," said Everett.

Money raised from the event will go to trooper Walker’s wife and his four children.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.