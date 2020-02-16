ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The community of Port Aransas gathered today to help one of their own.

At the end of last year, long-time Port Aransas resident, Liz Pape was diagnosed with leukemia.

To help with lost wages and travel expenses to her chemotherapy appointments in Houston, friends decided to host a barbecue benefit at Texas Red Riviera in Port Aransas.

"The whole island has pulled together, we have been so busy, and the number of donations the community has brought us. Everybody on this island," said Karen Knapp.

The event started at noon on Saturday and will end late tonight, so you still have some time to head out there if you are nearby.

There will be a silent-and-live auction, as well as raffle tickets.

At 7 p.m., organizers will have a ten-dollar dart tournament for all participants.

Half of those entries will go directly towards Liz, along with all of the money collected from the BBQ benefit and raffles.

If you miss tonight's benefit, the Texas Red Rivera will still collect donations for Liz Pape throughout the week.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: