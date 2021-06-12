Berlanga Elementary School gives back to community as part of annual holiday food drive

Berlanga Elementary Principal Melissa Clearman told 3News they were able to raise more than $2,400 for families across the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a big surprise Thursday morning for the students and staff at Berlanga Elementary, as organizers of the annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive thanked them for all their help this year, to the tune of $800.

The money was handed over during a check presentation to the elementary school Thursday morning at Carroll and Brawner Parkway.

Students with the school rallied together to get donations for this year's food drive. Berlanga Elementary Principal Melissa Clearman told 3News they were able to raise more than $2,400 for families across the Coastal Bend.

"An amazing phenomenal experience for all of us here,” Clearman said. “It brought us all together as a team and it helped us teach the students about unity and how to give back to the community.”

Money given to the elementary school on Thursday is courtesy of an anonymous donor with the Coastal Bend Food Bank. tomorrow, the food bank will be heading out to Flour Bluff ISD to pick up food donated there.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.