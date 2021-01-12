'Best Coastal Small Town' USA Today names Rockport #3 in the U.S.

“We are very excited to be chosen as Number 3 in this category”, said Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of Marketing and Promotion Sandy Jumper.

ROCKPORT, Texas — The City of Rockport was recently named among the "Best Coastal Small Towns" by the newspaper USA Today.

The coastal town was included in a travel award contest sponsored by USA Today, with Rockport coming in third place.

According to a news release from the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of Marketing and Promotion Sandy Jumper said Rockport was the only Texas town in the competition for the USA Today 10Best category.

“We are very excited to be chosen as Number 3 in this category," said Jumper.

Responsible for leading the voting process, Jumper said she was overjoyed in the amount of support the town managed to garner.

“We were hoping for the top spot," Jumper said. "But we’re happy to once again be in the top five in the nation. It was through the consistent support of our visitors, our community, the Coastal Bend, and the State of Texas, we received this honor."

Rockport has been known for its high levels of tourism during spring break and summer periods. Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Diane Probst said she was thankful for the tourists who were able to bring national acclaim to the town.

“These awards and accolades prove tourism is one of the driving factors for the local economy," Probst said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.