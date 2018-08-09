CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Owners and best friends Brandon Harper and Cale Moore are planning to open up a micro-brewery called Nueces Brewing Company in downtown Corpus Christi.

The building they chose once housed the remote studio for the Domingo show here on 3News, before that, it was a car dealership.

Harper and Moore say they have always shared a passion for brewing and they say this city is way behind when it comes to beer.

Harper said, "Texas is way behind for breweries per capita, so the average town can support one brewery for 10,000 people... so we're way behind that, there's plenty of room for growth."

They hope to have the brewery up and running by next spring.

