Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Best of the Best Showcase happens Sunday!

In 2018 3News partnered with the Corpus Christi Caller-Times for the annual event and Domingo Live will also be in attendance.

The Caller-Times is bringing in Actor Jon Seda, who is known for his role as Chris Perez in the 1997 "Selena" movie. UFC and MMA fighter Jeremy "Little Heathen" Stephens will also be at Best of the Best.

Of course, guests will also get the chance to meet the 3News team at Best of the Best as well!

Best of the Best is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the American Bank Center and is free and open to the public.

