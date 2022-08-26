Beto O'Rourke postpones planned trip to Corpus Christi due to illness

His campaign confirmed with 3NEWS via text that they do plan to return to our area soon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke will postpone his planned trip to Corpus Christi.

O' Rourke will miss the events in Three Rivers, Corpus Christi and Goliad due to what his staffers are saying is an illness.

His campaign confirmed via text that they do plan to return to our area soon.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.