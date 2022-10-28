Beto O'Rourke set to visit Corpus Christi Monday

O'Rourke will visit the Nueces County Courthouse polling locations Monday morning as early voting continues.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O'Rourke will be returning to Corpus Christi on Monday as part of Vote with Beto.

According to the LBJ School of Public Affairs latest poll, O'Rourke is projected to be behind four percentage points off Gov. Greg Abbott.

