Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It was a packed house Wednesday night as supporters for El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke showed up for a town hall meeting at Valencia on Ayers.

O'Rourke, a Democrat, is running for the seat now held by Republican Ted Cruz.

Wednesday's stop was part of O'Rourke's plan to make stops in all of the state's 254-counties in just over 30-days.

According to O'Rourke, he came back to Corpus Christi to try to unite people as he continues his drive to unseat Cruz

"To talk about every issue that is important to everyone regardless of if your a democrat or republican," O'Rourke said. "We this state can lead the way.

O'Rourke spoke out about protecting the region's oil and gas industry while still working to combat climate change.

The election is set for November.

