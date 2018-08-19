ALICE (KIII NEWS) — For 34 days, Beto O'Rourke is making his way across Texas to promote his campaign in the November elections.

O'Rourke is in the running against Ted Cruz for the spot in the U.S. Senate. During his 34-day tour, O'Rourke visited Brownsville, McAllen and Laredo. After his stop in Alice, Beto will continue to Port Lavaca, Edna, Houston and Spring.

Beto's tour follows his announcement that his grassroots campaign gained more than $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2018 without the help of PACs or special interests, according to a press release. This is reportedly more than two times the amount Senator Ted Cruz raised during the same time frame.

"Running this campaign with people instead of PACs or special interests allows us to not only visit every single county in the state but to return so we can continue listening and learning from those we want to serve," he said.

O'Rourke hopes to touch on issues such as healthcare and education as well as learning from his constituents on what's most important to them.

