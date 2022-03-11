Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office.
Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
All are invited to attend and pay their respects.
