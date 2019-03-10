CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Better Business Bureau is sending out a warning to do your research before hiring a company to work on your home.

A Corpus Christi-based roofing company called Texas Premier Roofing of Corpus Christi has become the focus of a BBB investigation following multiple complaints that the company never finished their work.

A BBB investigation uncovered that the owner of the roofing company also has an extensive criminal history that is seven pages long.

"I had been saving a long time to put a roof on my house," Norma said. "Finally got the money together and decided I wanted to get it done."

According to Norma, who asked us not to use her last name, she hired Texas Premier Roofing in April of 2019 to put a new roof on her home in Alice.

Records show that Amanda Cruz owns Texas Premier Roofing.

"She had brochures and business cards and seemed like she knew what she was doing," Norma said.

The contract required Norma to pay 50-percent upfront in the amount of $3,055. The second half of the payment was to be made upon completion of her roof.

According to Norma, a crew eventually came out and tore off shingles leaving the roof exposed.

"She started telling me she needed another $1000 to cover the materials. I told her in your contract you stated you were going to buy the materials. No no, I didn't consider the flat roof, but you saw it," Norma said.

Norma says she had no other option but to hand over the money, but was told it wasn't enough.

"If you don't give us the additional money we are requesting an additional $585 then we are going to put a lien on your house. At that point, I was panicking. I was afraid it would keep raining," Norma said.

Norma deposited the required money.

"The crew never showed up again," Norma said.

Norma never saw the company or her money.

"I wanted to kick myself because I didn't look at the BBB when I signed the contract with her. I should have first looked on the BBB website, and would have known there was a problem with her," Norma said.

Texas Premier Roofing advertises itself as an accredited business with BBB which turned out to be false. The BBB has given the roofing company an F rating.

Norma isn't the only person upset with the company.

"Since late February we started getting complaints," BBB regional director Jason Meza said. "That is a huge red flag. We always ensure we are making sure who is part of the BBB accredited family. If they are not, then we want to make sure consumers know they are not."

According to Meza, the company failed to respond to multiple complaints alleging Texas Premier Roofing never completed its contractual obligations.

The investigation by the BBB uncovered the many faces of Amanda Cruz. Amanda Cruz is known as Amanda Guerrero, Amanda Ynfante, and Amanda Espinosa.

Amanda Guerrero's mugshots

In total, the BBB found over 150 charges filed against Cruz ranging from writing bad checks to felony theft and forgery.

3News went to the address listed for Texas Premier Roofing and we were told by the occupants and neighbors Cruz no longer lived at the address.

"We recently learned the business folded in the past month, and they are pursuing other business interests," Meza said.

When looking for a roofing contractor, consider these tips: · Do your research. Find businesses you can trust on BBB.org. You can find BBB Business Profiles on more than a million home contractors. Check your state or provincial government agency responsible for registering and/or licensing contractors. Get references from friends and relatives.

· Contact your insurance company. Ask about your policy coverage and specific filing requirements. Save all receipts, including those for food, temporary lodging, or other expenses that may be covered under your policy. Your insurance company may also have recommended contractors. Additionally, if you live along the Texas Coast, you might have to buy a policy with the Texas Department of Insurance which requires a certificate of compliance. Learn more about these requirements here.

· Get it in writing. Always get estimates in writing and never let any work begin without a written and signed contract. Do not be pressured into signing an agreement before you are ready and make sure you read and understand everything before signing.

· Confirm building permits. Your contractor must have the correct permits before starting your project. They will usually obtain the permits, but you will probably pay for them. That should be detailed in your contract. Request that all final inspections be completed by the local building official prior to final payment.

· Think about future service issues. Make sure you are aware of your warranty coverage and how to deal with service issues.

