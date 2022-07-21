Better Business Bureau partners with Goodwill for Friday Shred Day

Residents will be able to bring by any documents they no longer need and have them all professionally shredded.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Protecting your identity is so important to do, with scammers always looking for a way to steal vital information – often leaving residents with a big mess to clean up.

To help the community keep their personal information safe, the Better Business Bureau is teaming up with Goodwill Industries Friday for a ‘Shred Day’ event.

That could include financial statements and bank account information, health forms and old utility bills – even expired credit and debit cards.

“Identity theft is the biggest threat against American consumers. Just since 2019, instances of identity theft have gone up over 120%, and most of those reports come from Texas," said Katie Galan, Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau.

The shredding service is free and is happening from nine to noon on Friday at Goodwill Industries on South Port Avenue.

Each person is allowed to bring up to five boxes of paper documents. The event will end if the trucks fill up before noon.

