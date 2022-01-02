Betty White paid to evacuate animals from Audubon Aquarium after Katrina

Betty White passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, just weeks before her 100th birthday.

NEW ORLEANS — As the world mourned to loss of iconic actress Betty White, the Audubon Aquarium shared a previously unknown story of White's generosity.

According to an Audubon Aquarium spokesperson, White paid for a prive plane to relocate the aquariums otters and penguins to the Monterey Bay Aquarium after Hurricane Katrina.

"Audubon did not find out until after the trip that Betty White had paid for a portion of the trip," Audubon spokesperson Annie Matherne said. "Betty was a huge animal advocate and conservationist. She did not want any fanfare surrounding her part in the relocation; she just wanted to help how she could. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a true friend.”

Tom Dyer, who cared for the birds at the Audubon Aquarium at the time, shared the story on Twitter after White's death.

A thread about a Queen:

I took care of the birds at the Aquarium for 21 years. After Katrina, we evacuated every animal that made it that we could. Got a call from Monterey Bay AQ. that they would take our — Tom Dyer (@VidaRoch) December 31, 2021

The iconic comedic actress' career spanned more than 80 years, including her roles on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Golden Girls."