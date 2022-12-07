Bexar County Medical Examiner to provide report on death of 53 migrants

The medical examiner in Bexar County was responsible for determining the cause of death and identifying all of the migrants who died.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Medical Examiner will be providing a report Tuesday after 53 migrants died getting transported in a tractor trailer back in June.

All 53 victims have been conclusively identified.

During her presentation, Dr. Kimberly Molina will discuss the resources they used and the assistance they received from other countries, including collaboration from the consulates to help properly identify all the victims.

We learned that forty of the victims were male and 13 were female, and the youngest was just thirteen years old.

The victims came from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

The office has also been in contact with the consulates in El Salvador.

Several more of the migrants continue to recover in local hospitals.

First responders said the migrants died having no access to water or air conditioning, while those taken to the hospital were suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

The presentation is set to start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.