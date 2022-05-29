When Counts-Ramirez came into work on Sunday morning, his vehicle was searched, and officials found drugs.

SAN ANTONIO — On Saturday night, a phone call was intercepted from an inmate who was overheard speaking in code, making arrangements to bring drugs into the detention center, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

He held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to provide details about the incident.

Sheriff Salazar said the Organized Crime group was able to identify a Bexar County probation deputy who was suspected of being involved in this exchange: 21-year-old Kolbe Counts-Ramirez.

When Counts-Ramirez came into work on Sunday morning, his vehicle was searched, and officials found drugs. Sheriff Salazar said the deputy admitted to making arrangements to bring in marijuana and synthetic weed to a male inmate.

Counts-Ramirez is facing three charges:

1. Felony charge: Criminal conspiracy to bring in a prohibited substance in correctional facility

2. Possession of controlled penalty group two

3. Possession of marijuana

Officials are in the process of identifying another person who may have been involved on the outside. Ramirez was booked around 3 a.m. Sunday.