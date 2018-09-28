Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Hundreds of vendors were visiting Corpus Christi Friday for the bi-annual Home & Garden Show, which is happening this weekend at the American Bank Center.

Guests can see products and get advice on every kind of home and garden improvement, including outdoor living and landscaping, home improvement, furniture, art and appliances for the home, and many other products and services. Professionals will be on hand to advise you of the best choices for every need.

Among the big attractions at the show is Boyce Thompson with the Top 10 life-changing new products. According to Thompson, there are many new gadgets you see on TV but very few stores where you can examine them up close.

"Manufacturers are reinventing things like door locks and sprinkler controllers, and now for a couple of hundred dollars, you can get these miraculous products that give you way more control over your home," Thompson said. "So the key is people have to decide, I mean they feel like they pay too much for electricity, for water. There are all sorts of things that are easy to install and don't cost a lot of money."

The show will also include a kid zone for children to enjoy while parents check out different vendors and exhibits, as well as a pet zone hosted by the Gulf Coast Humane Society. There will be some obedience trainers there as well to help you communicate with your furry friends.

The show continues from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

