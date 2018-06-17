On Saturday morning hundreds of people dropped off their unwanted documents in front of the KIII Studios for Shred Day.

Hosted by AARP, the bi-annual event is a one-stop-shop for safely getting rid of sensitive documents and even electronics.

AARP says by participating in Shred Day, individuals can prevent their identity from being stolen.

"We work hard for this and we need to keep this going," advocacy volunteer Ruby Martinez said. "So please show up and if you can, fill out a little paperwork so we can keep doing this every year."

The Nueces County Sheriffs' Office also helped out with the event, which ended up being a success with a high turnout.



Remember Shred Day happens twice a year right in front of our studios.

