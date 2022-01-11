Bicyclist dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver

Bobby Crossland was traveling on the IH 37 access road near Navigation Blvd. when he was hit and killed by a passing car that did not stop to render aid.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bicyclist was killed Saturday, Jan. 8 after being hit by a car that did not stop to render aid, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

Bobby Crossland, 50, was biking down the IH 37 access road near Navigation Blvd. when a passing car hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crossland's body was discovered by a passing car possibly over an hour after the accident occurred, officials said. Emergency crews arrived on-scene around 12:06 a.m. Saturday, but the death probably occurred earlier that night.

Corpus Christi PD investigators are following a lead and trying to get video from the area where the accident happened, but have no description of a suspect vehicle at this time.

If you have any information on this accident, call the CCPD non-emergency number at 361-886-2600.

