Organizers of this year's Mayor's 4th of July Big Bang Celebration are keeping a watchful eye on the weather due to a threat of rain in the forecast.

The event is still "a go," however, and organizers are still expecting thousands to line the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

Everyone is crossing their fingers that the rain will hold off for the Fourth of July celebrations that are planned along the Bayfront. There are a number of events throughout the day all leading up to the H-E-B fireworks show.

The fireworks will be set off from a barge located in Corpus Christi Bay just north of the Peoples Street T-Head. It will be synced to music so you can tune in on your radio.

However, there is a chance of rain in the forecast for the Fourth of July.

"That is something we are closely monitoring. We do work with PD and the fire department as well as the EOC," Michelle Villarreal Leschper said. "Once we know something more, we will let the community know more."

For more information about the big event, click here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII