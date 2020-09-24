Big Bend National Park prepares next phase of reopening

Most hiking trails, backcountry dirt roads, camping, and the Rio Grande will now be open.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park is continuing its phased reopening process.

Starting on Sept. 29, several locations and facilities within the park will be open.

All hiking trails, with the exception of the Hot Springs Historic District and associated trails, will be open to the public.

Backcountry dirt roads will be open, and backcountry camping will also be available. For camping, only designated sites available through this website will be open and campers must obtain a permit.

Portions of the Rio Grande will also be open for private and commercial day and overnight float trips. The lower canyons will remain closed.

Overnight river trips require a backcountry permit as well. You can purchase them online or at the Chisos Basin and Panther Junction Visitor Center outdoor kiosks.

However, those interested in hiking or floating should keep in mind that the maximum group size while in Big Bend National Park is eight people.