Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — 3rd Annual All Star Ball Featuring DeMarcus Ware Details is set for Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 6:00 p.m.to 9:00 p.m. Head on over to the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds at 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd., Robstown, TX 78380.

Expect a special live auctions with autographed memorabilia.

Reach out to Kim Barrientos, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club to learn more. Email or call 361-853-2505.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII