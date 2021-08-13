Bicyclist sent to hospital after being hit by a car on Weber Road

Investigators said three bicyclists were riding together when one of them was struck.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bicyclist was sent to an area hospital after being hit by a car on the city's south side Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Weber Road and Holly Road.

Investigators said three bicyclists were riding together when one of them was struck. The cyclist was rushed to Bay Area hospital. The condition of the person is unknown at this time.

We do know the driver involved in the crash did stay at the scene. There is no word on any charges.