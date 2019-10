CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bikers for Boobs is an event supporting First Friday, which is a local organization that provides free mammograms to women in the Coastal Bend who cannot afford it.

October 12th will be the event beginning at Harley Davidson and ending at Brewster's Street Icehouse. It will start with a demo ride with a pink burnout leading into a ride around Corpus Christi.

