Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Best of the Best in Texas journalism were recognized over the weekend in Austin, and our very own Kiii News Anchor Bill Churchwell was among them.

Bill was recognized by the Headliner's Foundation with the Charles E. Green Award for Best Television Reporter in Texas.

Bill said he was humbled and honored by the recognition during a time when earning trust and providing accurate reporting is more important than ever. Earlier in 2018, Bill received top honors by the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters for his reporting and coverage of Hurricane Harvey.

This Monday marked Bill's 11-year anniversary with Kiii-TV.

