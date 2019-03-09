CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bill Dodge Memorial Bay Run is continuing a nine-year tradition to help animals in the community survive and find their forever home.

Residents can put on their comfy shoes and enjoy a 5K or 15K run or have a two-mile dog walk.

Each year the Bill Dodge Memorial Bay Run benefits PALS and PETS Animal Shelter.

3News caught up with organizers who tell us how the legacy started.

"We started this race to honor Bill Dodge. He was a local community leader in Corpus Christi and passed away, and animals were one of his big passions. We decided to take it over or start this race, is his honor," race director Doug McBee said.

Bill Dodge Memorial Bay Run takes place at 7 a.m. Saturday across Bill Dodge Memorial building.

