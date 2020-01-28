CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Doctors say Bill Vessey has been making significant progress after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke back in November of 2019.

Bill Vessey continues to recover at home and is doing regular physical therapy to get his motor skills back to a level where Bill and his doctors will be comfortable with him returning to work.

Even though Bill Vessey is said to be progressing well, and wants to get back on the air, doctors say he is still about a month away from that point.

