Bill Witt aquatics center closer to reality as city names construction firm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is a step closer to getting a new aquatics center in 2024.

The Corpus Christi City Council announced Tuesday that it awarded the construction contract for the pool to DLF Texas General Contractors, which has an office in Flour Bluff.

The facility is expected to cost $10 million; funding will come from Bond 2022.

Construction is slated to begin in May, and will take approximately 13 months, according to the city.

As 3NEWS reported at the end of March, council planned to vote to build a new aquatics center near Bill Witt Park on the city's South Side.

The facility is expected to include a 10-lane competition lap pool, a 7,500 sq. ft. recreational pool with a body slide. parking, seating, and shade structures, among other amenities.

This pool gives each of the city's voting districts a swimming pool.

