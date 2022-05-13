Bill Witt Park could see new renovations as part of 'Master Plan' proposal

A survey taken by residents showed that expanded walking trails were at the top of the list of wants as well as connectivity to the nearby neighborhoods.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are big plans on the table for Bill Witt Park which is located deep on the City's southside.

The park is often used for its soccer and baseball fields.

The master plan was created after months of input from community members. Now that the City has a framework of what can be done, the next step is finding the money.

Area resident Sarah Riley enjoys walking her dog everyday at the park. She said that after hearing about the master plan, she couldn't help but get excited over the new possibilities.

"I don't have a yard I have a pretty small apartment," Riley said. "So it's nice to have a place where my dog can run around and play."

The plan calls for the expansion of the dog park that would take it from 3/4 of an acre to 1 1/2 acre.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said that while the park already offers residents a peaceful experience, the proposed plan will bring in some new amenities.

Synthetic football fields, baseball fields, soccer fields, kickball fields are some the new additions the Guajardo said could come to the area.

"I really like the idea of having an aquatics center, I feel like that would be nice," Riley said.

Corpus Christi City Council members recently received an overview of the master plan with an area consulting firm. And while the plan won't happen overnight, it's something that could be done in phases over the next decade.

However, the question still remains of where the funds will come from?

"This plan without the two pools runs $51 million," Guajardo said.

Currently, an aquatics center is part of a proposed $125 million bond that could go in front of voters in November. City leaders will turn their attention to funding options for the rest of the updates, whether that's capital dollars or grant options.

"Basically this is something we would have to have a discussion about to see 'is this what we want?'" Guajardo said.

With the park at the heart of a growing part of the community, Guajardo said the master plan makes sense.

"And it is not developed, and it makes sense," Guajardo said.

