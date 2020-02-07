Billboard calling for Jim Kaelin's resignation going live tomorrow on SPID near Everhart

It stems from an article Kaelin reposted to Facebook suggesting George Floyd's death was staged by Democratic strategists to make President Donald Trump look bad.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The local chair for the Nueces County Republican Party Jim Kaelin is continuing to see backlash following a controversial post he shared on social media.

Starting tomorrow, an electronic billboard will go live along South Padre Island Drive near Everhart. It will be calling for Kaelin's resignation. The quote is from Texas Governor Greg Abbott who demanded Kaelin step down from his position as party chair. Kaelin was also the former Nueces County Sheriff.

It all stems from an article Kaelin reposted to social media suggesting the death of George Floyd was a staged event by Democratic strategists to make President Donald Trump look bad. Kaelin has since declined to resign.

"Him refusing to resign is hurting, bringing our community together," President of LULAC Para Todos Eric Holguin said. "There is so much divisiveness in the world right now."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.