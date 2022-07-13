Billfish Pachanga underway in Port Aransas

Registration was capped at 40 boats and there is a 100 mile limit on how far the boats can travel.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fishing tournament is underway in Port Aransas, and for the most part is no kill fishing.

The only exception being for meat fish such as tuna and dolphinfish.

Registration was capped at 40 boats and there is a 100 mile limit on how far the boats can travel.

At 4 years, it's a young tournament, but it has still seen some changes since then, especially when it comes to entertainment.

"We try to get bigger entertainers every year. So, obviously last year we did Robert Earl Keen. This year we are doing Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, both of those are good guys, but who knows for next year," said tournament Director Chris Fox.

Thursday will be a shotgun start as fishing begins at noon. The boats will return Saturday for the weigh-in. That is when a winner will be declared.

