City leaders breakdown the proposed $1.2 billion budget

Council members heard from officials with solid waste, the fire department, but started with police and that department's $91.3 million dollar proposed budget.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders spent Thursday morning breaking down the proposed $1.2 billion budget that will kick off at the beginning of October.

Among those who went in front of city council members was Police Chief Mike Markle back on the job and presenting the needs of the department.

This workshop was all about public safety.

"Last year, we received over 400,000 calls for service," Markle said. "Investigated over 20,000 criminal offenses."

Chief Markle is recommending adding 10 new officers to the force as well as equipment upgrades and buying additional marked units and a crime scene mapping drone.

The conversation also looked beyond this budget at long term goals, including the need for police substations across the city.

"A city this size, we should have substations in at least a quadrant, five zones of the city," City Manager Peter Zanoni said. "We're happy we have one under construction right now."

"We need one deep south, one off Yorktown somewhere," Markle added. "That is where the most population density is. Flour Bluff is under construction thanks to Peter."

At-Large councilmember Mike Pusley pointed out the northwest area is also in need of a substation.

Zanoni said the City will need to develop a plan, something that could take about a year.

Residents will also get a chance to give their input on the budget.

Here is a look at the sessions.

Council District 1

Mon., Aug 9, 6-7 p.m.

Hopkins Library, 3202 McKinzie Rd.

Council District 2

Wed., Aug 11, 6-7 p.m.

Lindale Recreation Ctr., 3133 Swantner Dr.

Council District 3

Thurs., Aug 12, 6-7 p.m.

Choke Canyon Room – Water Utilities, 2726 Holly Rd.

Council District 4

Mon., Aug 16, 6-7 p.m.

Ethel Eyerly Sr Ctr., 654 Graham Rd.

Council District 5

Wed., Aug 18, 6-7 p.m.