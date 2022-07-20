Billy Ferguson, man accused of killing 17 year-old in Calallen Walmart found competent to stand trial

In April, 3NEWS reported that Ferguson was found to be competent at the time of the deadly attack in 2020.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Billy Ferguson, the man accused of killing 17-year-old Gabe Cooley in a Calallen Walmart was found to be competent to stand trial.

That trial will begin on Sept. 12.

In April, 3NEWS reported that Ferguson was found to be competent at the time of the deadly attack in 2020.

It was in August of 2020 when police said Ferguson stabbed Cooley, a Calallen High School football player, in the middle of their local Walmart. Witnesses said Cooley was standing in an aisle when Ferguson approached him and stabbed him multiple times.

According to Nueces County First Assistant District Attorney Angelica Hernandez, the findings of an independent psychologist were presented and accepted. That psychologist found that Ferguson was mentally competent at the time of the stabbing.

