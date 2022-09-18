Sinton hosts bingo fundraiser for Taft Volunteer Fire Department

With the amount of brush fires we've had this summer, residents are doing all they can to help those who are protecting the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton community came together for a game of bingo, Sunday, but not just for fun. The proceeds for these games in particular will go towards the Taft Volunteer Fire Department.

Nina Morin and Veronica Rodriguez were the big winners! Morin shared her joy with 3NEWS, "I'm really excited! I really needed the money," she giggled.

Rodriguez has played a few times, but she said you always come back to try your luck again. It's a good thing she gave the game another chance!

If you're wondering where this money is coming from, local businesses and families made monetary donations from $50 to $500 dollars. These donations were used as game prizes and also benefit the Taft Volunteer Fire Department with materials like personal protective equipment.

Taft Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Vasquez told 3NEWS, "right now, we're actually opening a new brush truck replacement for a unit that just went out of service, so all the funds are going back to the volunteer fire department."

Sunday's showing speaks volumes on the community's support to fundraise for the volunteer fire department.

"Not a lot of people know that their town, these small towns, are all volunteers," Michael Vasquez said. "So to see that support, it's really exciting to get people out."

With the amount of brush fires we've had this summer, residents are doing all they can to help those who are protecting the community.

"Go to your local community, whether it's Taft, Sinton, Gregory, Odem, whatever your town is," Vasquez instructed. "Talk to your volunteer fire department. See what they need. If you don't want to be a firefighter, there's always admin stuff, office stuff that we can use help with."

The bingo dates for the remainder of the year are as follows:

September 18, 2022

October 9, 2022

November 6, 2022

December 11, 2022

If you're interested in becoming a sponsor, or would like to learn more, log on to their Facebook page: @TaftVFRD or send them an email: taftvfd@cityoftaft.net.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.