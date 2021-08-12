Bird Island Basin boat dock undergoes repairs

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — If your in the area and want to take some time out to fish then you might want to plan accordingly.
According to a social media post from the Padre Island National Seashore the boat dock located on the Bird Island Basin will be temporarily closed.
Beginning Monday, Dec. 13, the dock will receive new riprap and debris will be removed as part of the project.
According to the post, if no issues arise then the project is expected to be completed by mid to late February.
