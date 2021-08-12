Bird Island Basin boat dock undergoes repairs

The contract includes the removal of existing rip rap and debris from the boat ramp area, installation of new rip rap, geotextile layer and concrete revetment.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — If your in the area and want to take some time out to fish then you might want to plan accordingly.

According to a social media post from the Padre Island National Seashore the boat dock located on the Bird Island Basin will be temporarily closed.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 13, the dock will receive new riprap and debris will be removed as part of the project.

According to the post, if no issues arise then the project is expected to be completed by mid to late February.

Are you planning to use the boat launch at Bird Island Basin in the near future? Please be aware that starting Monday,... Posted by Padre Island National Seashore on Thursday, December 9, 2021

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.