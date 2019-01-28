CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bird, one of three popular scooter rental companies that came to Corpus Christi last year, has decided to move on.

Upon opening the Bird app, users in Corpus Christi got a message Monday saying "Corpus Christi, we had a good ride."

Their decision to leave the area comes after Corpus Christi's City Council's recent approval of an ordinance requiring scooter rental companies to pay $1 per day for every scooter they have operating in the city. The companies had 10 business days to sign the agreement.

The City said the dollar-per-scooter per-day fee was actually proposed by Bird as part of their Save Our Sidewalks Pledge.

RELATED: Blue Duck agrees to Corpus Christi's dollar-per-scooter daily fee

RELATED: Corpus Christi City Council working to regulate the electric scooter companies

Bird's in-app message went on to say, "Goodbyes are no fun. Thank you for believing in our vision of a world with fewer cars and cleaner air. We hope you can ride again soon."

As of last Friday, only Blue Duck had signed the City's $1 per day agreement.

3News reached out to Bird for comment, as well as Lime, a third rental company that has been operating in Corpus Christi.