Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It's the 20th annual Celebration of Flight this weekend at Hazel-Bazemore Park, so from Sept. 28-30, the celebration of raptor migration will have free activities for guests.

Volunteers will be on hand to show visitors the various hawks and identify them. There will be food and snacks provided by food truck as well, with a portion of the sales being donated to Hawkwatch International.

