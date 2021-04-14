‘Birdiest Festival in America’ returns to South Texas

Before the pandemic shut it down last year, some 200 people from across the country had registered for the appropriately-named experience.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the benefits of living in the Coastal Bend is the opportunity it provides for those who enjoy bird-watching. In fact, the current spring migration makes our skies some of the busiest in the country, and it is why the folks at the South Texas Botanical Gardens are bringing back ‘The Birdiest Festival in America.’

Before the pandemic shut it down last year, some 200 people from across the country had registered for the appropriately-named experience. As event chair Denise Housler explains, “They used to have a national contest and we were considered ‘The Birdiest City in America’ for over a decade. We won and then they just stopped having the contest because we kept winning.”

Housler says that the festival takes flight Wednesday, April 21 and will run through Sunday, April 25. It will include field trips, “Raptor Project” shows, workshops and bird walks, giving birders a chance to visit south Texas ranches and coastal hot spots.

And here’s something you may not have known: This weekend’s expected cold front is welcomed by event organizers, as it likely means that the migrating birds will vacation here for a few days.

“When there’s a cold front you get what’s called a ‘fallout,’ so you’ll get a bunch of birds drop in because of the cold weather,” says Housler, “so it’s going to be awesome next week for them.”

Housler adds that the festival is good for either the seasoned fowl-follower, or someone who may just be thinking about winging their way toward a new hobby. “Even if you’re not a birder,” she says, “to come to this and learn about the different birds, know what’s actually in your backyard from people who can explain it to you, it just seemed like a natural fit to have a festival go along with it.”

The registration fee is $25. You can learn more by visiting their website https://www.birdiestfestival.org or calling (361) 563-5968.

