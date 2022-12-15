Bishop 911 calls are now being transferred to Corpus Christi MetroCom system

Thursday morning, Corpus Christi MetroCom began the process of providing Bishop 911 services for a yearly fee of $60,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi MetroCom dispatchers have now taken over 911 operations from the Bishop Police Department.

The move is part of a planned acquisition that's expected to save the city of Bishop a lot of money.

The Bishop Police Department has always done its own dispatching, but it comes at a high cost. Recently, the agency hasn't been able to keep a full staff and has had to pay for overtime to its 911 operators.

That's kept them from being able to do the other jobs they have with the department. Bishop Police Chief Edward Day thought it was time to do something about the situation.

Thursday morning, Corpus Christi MetroCom began the process of providing Bishop 911 services for a yearly fee of $60,000.

"It's potentially going to save the city about $150,000 a year, and overtime costs and personnel costs that we were utilizing while sustaining our own independent dispatch center," Day said.

Day added that residents shouldn't notice a difference in service. He said that the changeover will improve their ability to communicate with surrounding areas and law enforcement agencies.

