Bishop CISD gives away Thanksgiving turkeys

Iliana Valdez with Communities in Schools at Bishop CISD told 3NEWS they're very grateful for the turnout.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of families are more prepared for Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the help of Bishop CISD.

Earlier Thursday at the junior high, school district officials came together for local families to have a great Thanksgiving. They collected money from the community and were able to get 60 turkeys to give away.

So many people showed up that a line ran out to the highway. Iliana Valdez with Communities in Schools at Bishop CISD told 3NEWS they're very grateful for the turnout.

"I just wanna say thank you to everyone who helped out and I want everyone to have a wonderful Thanksgiving," she said.