Bishop CISD teacher resigns after allegations of improper relationship with student; police investigating

BISHOP, Texas — A Bishop CISD teacher has resigned after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to the Bishop Police Department.

The department has opened an investigation into the teacher, who has not been identified.

The teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave after the allegations came to light and resigned soon after, BPD said in a statement.

Administrators with the district contacted police about the situation and the BPD Criminal Investigations Division is working the case with assistance from the Texas Rangers.

No other information was released by law enforcement. Bishop CISD officials sent parents a notification about the situation on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and we will continue to follow updates in the case.

