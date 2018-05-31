Residents of the small towns of Bishop and Driscoll had a rough start to their day Thursday as they were left without power for a couple of hours.

The outage happened as American Electric Power Texas crews were doing upgrades to the transmission lines at their Bishop substation.

"Whole town, and north in that area down there," Bishop resident Lary Buchanan said. "Transformer."

Crews were performing routine maintenance on the transmission lines.

"When these transformers go out, something like that, it's a handful," Buchanan said.

When AEP Texas crews were energizing one of the lines back to service the outage occurred, affecting close to 1,500 customers in both areas.

"Just the heat. Just have to go along with it," Buchanan said.

Restaurant-goers and employees weren't just trying to keep cool, but they were also trying to keep their businesses open.

"We just had to keep going. Customers kept coming in. Lights went out, still can use the grill. Cooked," said Anna Mares, an employee of Taqueria Jalisco. "Registers weren't working so everything we had to punch in manually, had to punch in tax."

Service was restored after about two hours.

