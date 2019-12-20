BISHOP, Texas — Imagine having to keep your child from constantly eating, and even going as far as to put child locks on the fridge and the pantry.

One Bishop family is enduring a problematic journey after their 3-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Monica Saldana tells us her daughter Nayeli can only drink water and is on a strict diet.

The syndrome affects growth, appetite, metabolism, behavior, and overall development. It causes a person to become constantly hungry.

According to Saldana, there are good days, and there are bad.

"Just love your child, and you have to feed them the right way," Saldana said.

Saldana says a supportive family, exercise, and diet are essential when raising a child who has the disorder.

Prader-Willi syndrome will be something that Nayeli will live with for the rest of her life as there is no cure.

"My teacher recommended that I should do something that hits close to home, so I decided to do something for my sister's genetic disorder," sister Illiana said.

Illiana has put together a 5K walk and run in hopes of raising awareness and money for the Texas Prader-Willi Association.

'It's such a rare disease. Only one out of 15,000 people can be born with it," Illiana said.

Saldana says she is proud of her daughter for taking on the assignment.

The Saldana family is inviting people to wear orange, a color that represents the disorder and join them at 8 a.m. Jan. 18 at Bishop City Park.

There is a $10 dollar fee.

Visit the Bishop Chamber of Commerce or call (361) 228-2908 to register for the event.

If you would like more information about the disease, go to http://www.txpwa.org/

