No injuries reported after overnight fire in Bishop

The fire began just after midnight, and firefighters managed to control the blaze within two hours.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Bishop Texas that happened early in the morning of Jan. 3rd. Fortunately, there are no injuries associated with the blaze.

Just after midnight, fire crews responded to a residential fire in the 4400 block just off FM 3354. The structure was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Nueces County E.S.D. #3 partnered with the Bishop Police Department and the Nueces County Sheriff Department to combat the blaze. Annaville Fire Department, Robstown Fire Department, and Kleberg County Fire & Rescue also responded to assist.

Officials say that all occupants safely escaped the structure, and no injuries were reported. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

The local American Red Cross has been contacted, and authorities say that the family's immediate needs and temporary housing needs are being provided for.

Stay with us as we continue to provide additional details and information as the story develops.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.