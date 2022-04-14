Bishop first responders get recognized for their dedication to protecting the community

BISHOP, Texas — This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week and many area law enforcement departments are recognizing the local heroes behind the scenes.
Thursday afternoon in Bishop, a group of dispatchers were honored by city officials and Bishop Police Chief Edward Day. Each dispatcher during Thursday's ceremony received a certificate to let them know just how much they're appreciated.
"These are truly the first of the first responders, they get the call during that emergency when our citizens call 911," Day said. "These are the very first voices they hear. They are the link between the community and first responders who arrive on the scene. They are vital to public safety."
Recently, a law was passed officially giving dispatchers the title of first responders. Putting these men and women in the same classifications as police, fire and paramedic officials.
