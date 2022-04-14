Bishop first responders get recognized for their dedication to protecting the community

Each dispatcher during Thursday's ceremony received a certificate to let them know just how much they're appreciated.

Example video title will go here for this video

BISHOP, Texas — This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week and many area law enforcement departments are recognizing the local heroes behind the scenes.

Thursday afternoon in Bishop, a group of dispatchers were honored by city officials and Bishop Police Chief Edward Day. Each dispatcher during Thursday's ceremony received a certificate to let them know just how much they're appreciated.

"These are truly the first of the first responders, they get the call during that emergency when our citizens call 911," Day said. "These are the very first voices they hear. They are the link between the community and first responders who arrive on the scene. They are vital to public safety."

Recently, a law was passed officially giving dispatchers the title of first responders. Putting these men and women in the same classifications as police, fire and paramedic officials.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.