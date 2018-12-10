CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bishop Garriga Middle School held a special walk Friday morning to do their part in raising awareness.

The students walked to honor those who suffer from or lost their battle to breast cancer. This year's campaign was very personal for the school because their own principal is battling colon cancer.

"Every single one of our classmates has someone to pray for, and that's for Mr. Gonzalez, our principal," one student said. "It hurt all of the community who goes to Bishop Garriga whenever they heard Mr. Gonzalez had cancer."

Students and faculty said Gonzalez is doing well.

