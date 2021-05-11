'Can you tell which one is real?': Bishop HS student arrested for having pellet guns on campus

Officers were called to the school after reports of an armed student. Two weapons were found and were later determined to be pellet guns.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Bishop High School student was arrested Friday after two pellet guns resembling "Glock style" handguns were found in his possession on campus, according to the Bishop Police Department.

Officers went to the school after getting reports of a possible armed student on campus. The student was searched and two weapons were found, one in the student's waistband and one in his backpack, officials said.

Both weapons were later determined to be pellet guns.

The student was placed under arrest for two third degree felony offenses under Texas Education Code and later transported to the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center (NCJJC).

Investigators interviewed students and faculty on scene and determined there were no additional suspects involved in this incident.

The Bishop Police Department shared a photo of the two pellet guns found on the student and another photo with one of the pellet guns next to a real gun. The post asks, "Can you tell which one is real and which one is a pellet gun?"

There is no active threat to students or faculty suspected at this time, officials said.

