Bishop sees increase in vaping among students, law officials begin to crack down

BISHOP, Texas — The issue of vaping has South Texas school districts cracking down on the dangerous practice.

According to Bishop Police Chief Edward Day, vaping has been an issue in area schools for quite some time.

"So a lot of the vape incidents that we have, we are finding that its THC versus nicotine which is concerning," Day said. "I think they feel a little bit more comfortable doing it in school because the odor is not there. With traditional marijuana you have a very strong odor, you have smoke."

Day adds that the act of vaping produces different results then its traditional counterpart. The differences can make it more easy for students to avoid detection.

"With vaping that's not the case, it doesn't set off fire alarms," Day said. "It doesn't have that odor that remains on them. So they feel a little bit more comfortable in doing that unfortunately. And we just need to find a way to get around that and to show them that there are going to be consequences either way."

Day said that involves tip lines, and students helping staff in making sure that vaping does not occur on school grounds.

