CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Mother's Day this Sunday, some may be concerned with the overflow of people coming to church. Bishop Michael Mulvey with the Diocese of Corpus Christi said that as services begin, the Diocese will continue to follow social distancing guidelines and CDC recommendations.

Additionally, churches will only have 25% capacity and will do the best to monitor the capacity for each parish.

"Some parishes, may be prepared to have an overflow in the halls, so they could also do the same distancing in the halls, having it live-streamed, as we have been at homes and people can be receiving Communion there," Bishop Mulvey said.

The Bishop also recommends if people are cautious to come to services or over a certain age or maybe feeling ill, he commends for them to stay home and continue to worship during their live-streaming services.

