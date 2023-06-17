Bishop Michael Mulvey ordained three men into priesthood

Around 70 priests attended and welcomed their new brothers into the holy orders of the priesthood.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop Michael Mulvey ordained 3 men into the holy orders of the priesthood.

Friends, family and loved ones packed the Corpus Christi Cathedral as father Raymond Pendleton, Father Thomas Swierc and Father David Snow were ordained as priests.

It was a beautiful moving ceremony with around 70 priests from the Diocese and from around the state welcomed their new brothers into the priesthood.

3NEWS spoke with the new priests after the ordination and they all said they were filled with joy.

Father Pendleton explained, "I also can't describe it but I'm very grateful, that's really what's going on in my mind right now. I'm grateful for everyone and thank you very much for your prayers."

Father Pendelton will celebrate his first mass at St. Elizabeth in Alice, Father Thomas will celebrate his first mass at St. Gertrude in Kingsville and Father Snow will celebrate his first mass tomorrow at noon at St. Anthony in Robstown.

